New Affiliates

The SOUTHERN BROADCASTING, LLC clusters in HUNTSVILLE and FLORENCE, AL and CORINTH, MS have added remote news and traffic reports from VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER. The news eports are anchored by NIKKI WHALEY, RICH PETSCHKE, and KAREN JOHNSON, with JAYME MONACELLI and LISA RODMAN anchoring the traffic reports.

SOUTHERN BROADCASTING CEO MIKE BRANDT said, “I love it, and what I like most about it, it’s our own newscast. We’re not bartering with the television station pushing their brand, we’re pushing our brand in our newscast.”

VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER CEO JOEL DEARING said, “We are thrilled to be adding news and traffic reports in HUNTSVILLE, as well as local news content for MIKE's stations in FLORENCE and CORINTH. SOUTHERN BROADCASTING is a great group of stations, and we are excited to be a part of their continued success.”

The stations include AC WTKI-A-W287DH (EASY 105.3)/HUNTSVILLE; Country WSLV-A-W286DF (OUTLAW 105.1)/ARDMORE, TN; Top 40/Rhythmic WIEZ-A-W234AD (WILD 94.7)/DECATUR, AL; AC WYDL (EASY 100.3)/MIDDLETON, TN-CORINTH, MS; Rock WWGM (93.9 THE FOX)/SELMER, TN; and Top 40 WWDA (102.7 KISS FM)/ST. FLORIAN-FLORENCE, AL.

« see more Net News