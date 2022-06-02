Jacobs

In JACOBS MEDIA's latest blog post, Pres. FRED JACOBS takes a look at concert ticket prices, the differences by format and genre, and what that says about their fans and their buying power.

JACOBS points to an article by writer COREY IRWIN at ULTIMATECLASSICROCK.COM that explains how Classic Rock concert tickets are the highest priced, followed by Pop and then Latin.

JACOBS notes, "This is not a distinction a format or genre would wish for. But for radio sellers, it might provide a useful way to demonstrate value to media buyers tasked with poking holes in virtually every sales pitch."

Where does your format or genre stack up in relationship with concert ticket prices? Check out the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog here.

