New Branding

CROMWELL Sports WBUZ-HD3-W245BW (ESPN 94.9)/NASHVILLE is rebranding as 94.9 THE FAN on JUNE 13th with a new lineup featuring a locally-based national show hosted by former crosstown rivals.

THE FAN's new schedule will include "OUTKICK 360," the afternoon show hosted by JONATHAN HUTTON, CHAD WITHROW, and PAUL KUHARSKY, the former hosts of "MIDDAY 180" at crosstown CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE) and now with CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICK and SKYVIEW NETWORKS. The station will also add some FOX SPORTS RADIO programming, including DAN PATRICK and COLIN COWHERD, replacing ESPN RADIO shows; FOX SPORTS RADIO presently airs evenings, overnights, and weekends in NASHVILLE on WGFX. THE FAN's sister Sports WPRT-W292ED (102.5 THE GAME) remains primarily locally programmed.

