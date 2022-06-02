Party Time With Q102

As they say on the EAST COAST, “hey youse guys, let’s all go ‘downa shore’ for the weekend,” and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA PD BRANDON “BUSTER” SATTERFIELD opened the box on the Q102 BEACH TOUR beginning at BALLY’s in ATLANTIC CITY on MAY 27th and then the following day at MAHALO DIAMOND BEACH in WILDWOOD CREST, NJ.

You can join Q102 for live broadcasts all summer long during the Q102 BEACH TOUR. Here’s the remaining lineup:

JUNE – SUMMERFEST AT BLUE CROSS RIVERRINK – PHILADELPHIA, PA

JUNE – GROCERY OUTLET – HAMMONTON, NJ

JUNE – ICONA RESORTS – AVALON, NJ

7/2 – BALLY’s AC – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

7/30 – THE GRAND HOTEL – CAPE MAY, NJ

8/6 – THE GRAND HOTEL – CAPE MAY, NJ

9/2 – BALLY’s AC – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Q102 middayer RACH ON THE RADIO shows off some summer adult beverage love from BALLY’s.

« see more Net News