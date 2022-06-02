Epstein

CBS O&O WBZ-TV/BOSTON and BOSTON GLOBE meteorologist DAVID EPSTEIN is adding reports for WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON, starting MONDAY (6/6). EPSTEIN's reports will air during "MORNING EDITION," and he will also join local hosts PARIS ALSTON and JEREMY SIEGEL for weekly weather discussions and will provide breaking news weather updates during storms and other severe weather events. EPSTEIN previously provided reports for crosstown BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR and was the meteorologist for ABC affiliate WCVB-TV/BOSTON for over 16 years.

“DAVE’s informative weather forecasts have been a staple for Massachusetts audiences for many years, and I’m delighted to welcome him to GBH NEWS,” said GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. “When it comes to news, our listeners tell us that mornings matter most. It’s when they gather the information they need to start their days. DAVE’s dynamic weather forecasts will keep our audiences prepared, engaged, and entertained, no matter what our New England weather may have in store.”

