Seely

Country legend and GRAND OLE OPRY veteran JEANNIE SEELY has elevated her publicist, BEV MOSER, Pres./CEO of B! NOTICED PR, into a management role, and concurrently hired on NASHVILLE-based ADKINS PUBLICITY to handle press.

She continues her 26-year booking relationship with THIRD COAST TALENT, along with continuing the role of RON HARMAN as her Creative Dir. and website management point person.

“I am honored to expand my role with JEANNIE SEELY in a management position and excited to work with everyone on the team to find new opportunities to expose the world to all she has accomplished and has yet to achieve,” said MOSER.

“My birthday present to myself this year is to expand my organization," said SEELY. "I have never really had ‘a team’ in my career, so I thought it was time! Seriously, there are still some things I’d like to accomplish and some dreams I’d like to see come true. I have a saying, 'Until you’re ready to get out of the race, you have to keep running,' and I truly believe this, no matter what path of life you’re traveling. The folks I have worked with for years are still on board, and we all agree that adding ADKINS PUBLICITY will be a tremendous asset to achieving our goals, and maybe even some new ones."

