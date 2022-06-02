Carter

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY student Alternative-Variety WIBR/ROCHESTER, NY has signed JON CARTER of JON CARTER VOICE OVERS as the station's new imaging voice. The station recently revamped its programming and image with a new logo and a return to the slogan "Modern Music and More"; a power increase is on tap for later this year, as is a new website.

Find out more at joncartervoiceovers.com.

