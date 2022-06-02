Nadia Hernandez, Katrina Rodriguez, Daryivett Romo, Stephanie Rodriguez

LIVE NATION has expanded its dedicated Latin touring team with four new hires.

The additions include DARYIVETT ROMO as Dir./Latin Tour Marketing; KATRINA RODRIGUEZ as Mgr./Latin Tour Marketing; STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ as Latin Tour Marketing Coordinator; and NADIA HERNANDEZ as Dir./Latin Communications for LIVE NATION's Concerts division.

LIVE NATION SVP/Global Touring HANS SCHAFER said, "LIVE NATION is the largest promoter of Latin shows and as our artist roster as well as fan demand continues to grow, we are building a global team to serve artists and fan experiences better and at a bigger scale than ever before."

