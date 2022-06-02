Judge

The first keynote speaker has been announced for PODCAST MOVEMENT 2022, with "CRIMINAL" creator and host PHOEBE JUDGE to appear at the annual podcasting convention, joined by VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK Exec. Producer NISHAT KURWA to discuss the evolution of the show and the industry.

The convention is set for AUGUST 23-26 at the SHERATON DALLAS; find out more and register here. The first list of speakers will be announced on JUNE 15th.

