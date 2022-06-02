Lahren

Right-wing commentator TOMI LAHREN is joining CLAY TRAVIS' conservative-politics-and-sports platform OUTKICK MEDIA to host a three-times-weekly evening program, "TOMI LAHREN IS FEARLESS," posting on YOUTUBE MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS, and THURSDAYS at 7p (ET) starting JUNE 20th. LAHREN is also joining FOX NEWS AUDIO as the voice of the three-times-daily 60-second "FOX NEWS COMMENTARY," starting MONDAY (6/6).

OUTKICK SVP GARY SCHREIER said, “TOMI has amassed a loyal following throughout her career, and we are excited to bring her signature style and insights to our highly-engaged audience at OUTKICK where she will be an invaluable addition to our expanding programming lineup.”

LAHREN, who worked for THEBLAZE and has been criticized for racist and xenophobic comments but has also been criticized by fellow conservatives for her support of legal abortion and gay marriage, said, “I am thrilled to bring my voice to OUTKICK and look forward to sharing my take on the pressing issues of the day and engaging with the platform’s audience in this new role.”

« see more Net News