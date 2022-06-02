-
KMOX/St. Louis' Carol Daniel To Be Inducted Into St. Louis Radio Hall Of Fame
by Perry Michael Simon
The ST, LOUIS RADIO HALL OF FAME will induct CAROL DANIEL at the organization's annual ceremony on SATURDAY (6/4).
DANIEL currently co-hosts the 8-10a (CT) segments of the "TOTAL INFORMATION AM" morning show on AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS, and has been with KMOX since 1995 as a host, anchor, and reporter. She was also one of the original hosts of crosstown CBS affiliate KMOV-TV's "GREAT DAY ST. LOUIS."