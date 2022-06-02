Daniel

The ST, LOUIS RADIO HALL OF FAME will induct CAROL DANIEL at the organization's annual ceremony on SATURDAY (6/4).

DANIEL currently co-hosts the 8-10a (CT) segments of the "TOTAL INFORMATION AM" morning show on AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS, and has been with KMOX since 1995 as a host, anchor, and reporter. She was also one of the original hosts of crosstown CBS affiliate KMOV-TV's "GREAT DAY ST. LOUIS."

