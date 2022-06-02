Fratrik

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES Chief Economist MARK FRATRIK has announced his retirement after 21 years with the company, effective JUNE 30th. FRATRIK, the former VP/Economist at the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, will continue with the company as a strategic advisor and analyst. VP/Forecasting and Analysis NICOLE OVADIA will take over the lead for BIA's forecasts and analytics.

“When I look at the accomplishments of BIA over MARK’s 21-year tenure at BIA, there’s a direct correlation between our success and MARK’s dedication and expertise,” said CEO TOM BUONO. “MARK’s competence in analyzing the economic forces driving the local media industry has guided our forecasting efforts and allowed us to continuously deliver high-quality, reliable data and insights. His analyses have been integral to informing and influencing decisions at the highest levels of our industry and the government, and his service to BIA has been immeasurable.”

Managing Dir. RICK DUCEY said, “Dr. FRATRIK set the standard for media economists with his dedication to the industry and his work at BIA. It's a record of which he should be rightfully proud, and it's been an honor to work with him both at NAB and BIA.”

OVADIA said, “Although it’s impossible for anyone to fill MARK’s shoes, I am excited and honored to have the baton passed to me. MARK has built an amazing foundation and the respect he has earned from his insightful forecasts is unmatched in the industry. Its upon that foundation that we will continue to build, improve, evolve and grow BIA’s forecasting tools and analysis.”

