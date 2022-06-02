Profitt

BMLG RECORDS has signed Country artist SHANE PROFITT in partnership with CHRIS JANSON’s HARPETH 60 RECORDS. The 22-year-old COLUMBIA, TN native is also signed to JANSON's OLD TOM MUSIC PUBLISHING, and has written cuts by JANSON and other artists. He recently opened shows on JANSON's "Halfway To Crazy Tour," and is the first artist signed to HARPETH 60 RECORDS.

“When SHANE showed up, it was one of those moments of where 'The heck has this guy been hiding,'" said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman & CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. "It’s all there … great songs, great singer, great guy and Country as it gets. Country fans – you don’t know it yet but let me introduce you to your next favorite artist.”

BMLG RECORDS Pres/CEO JIMMY HARNEN added, “We cannot wait to introduce SHANE and his music to the world! His first album is an absolute spectacular collection of songs that embody everything that Country music is.”

“There are no words to describe how excited I am to work with BMLG RECORDS and HARPETH 60 RECORDS,” said PROFITT. “Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and made this dream come true. I can’t wait to get my music out to the world.”

Added JANSON, "“I am so proud of SHANE PROFITT. He is the real deal: A great songwriter, artist and vocalist, and a big time star. I’m grateful to SCOTT BORCHETTA for partnering with me and couldn’t be more humbled and excited."

