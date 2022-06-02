New Class Named

The NASHVILLE-based LEADERSHIP MUSIC program has selected 46 industry professionals for its Class of 2023. While there are no representatives from radio in the new class, it does include numerous record label executives, including BIG LOUD SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE EVP/COO MICHAEL HARRIS, CURB RECORDS VP Marketing, Communication and Content JOHN CLORE and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP Legal and Business Affairs PATRICK SABATINI.

The class also includes OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres. SCOTT BAILEY, AMAZON MUSIC Principal Music Curator EMILY COHEN BELOTE, SPOTIFY's PHOENIX-based Senior Editor RITZ McCAIN, YOUTUBE's NEW JERSEY-based Head of Music Publishing Partnerships JENNIFER ROSEN and songwriter BILLY MONTANA.

The new class -- the program's 33rd group -- begins in OCTOBER, and will graduate next MAY. Its members were chosen from among nearly 300 applicants, and also include selected executives from SMACKSONGS, the RIAA, SESAC, CAA, WME, BLACK RIVER PUBLISHING, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT, BMI, MESSINA TOURING GROUP, the U.S. COPYRIGHT OFFICE and many others.

Founded in 1989 by 12 music industry executives, LEADERSHIP MUSIC, a national program based in Nashville, has graduated more than 1,300 people. The annual program is designed to create a forum for recognized music industry leaders to learn about other areas within the music business, explore issues currently affecting the industry, and enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences while building relationships with classmates.

