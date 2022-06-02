McCrary

Gospel vocalist and founding member of the MCCRARY SISTERS, DEBORAH MCCRARY, has died at the age of 67. The announcement was made by her family in a press release on JUNE 2nd. No cause of death was given, but MCCRARY survived a stroke in 2013 which almost ended her career. The release stated, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister DEBORAH."

DEBORAH PERSON MCCRARY was born on JUNE 17th, 1954, the daughter of REVEREND SAMUEL H. "SAM" MCCRARY, a former Baptist preacher and founding member of the gospel group the FAIRFIELD FOUR.

She is the deep, low voice of the group the MCCRARY SISTERS. In her early teens, she sang in the multi-GRAMMY-nominated BCM MASS CHOIR, and has performed “Everything Is Beautiful” with RAY STEVENS at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. She has performed with ELVIS, and with ISAAC HAYES on DINAH SHORE's TV show. DEBORAH spent most of her adult life working as a nurse before focusing on singing with her sisters. The group have performed on countless recordings, television shows and live performances, including the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION'S HONORS & AWARDS, NARAS'S MUSICARES, CMA, COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM, CMT, BET, SNL and more.

Information regarding services and honorarium have not yet been released.





