Band Camp Returns August 12

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KUCD (STAR 101.9)/HONOLULU celebrates its 25th birthday this summer with the triumphant return of its signature station concert "BAND CAMP 2022" on AUGUST 12th at the BLAISDELL ARENA with ALL TIME LOW, BLACKBEAR, BOYWITHUKE, THE MAINE and more.

iHEARTMEDIA/HONOLULU SVPP & KUCD PD JAMIE HYATT said, "Pack some sunblock and get to HAWAII this summer and check out all these great artists and the beach. We need the tourism. Mahalo nui loa ??????!"

STAR 101.9's first BAND CAMP debuted in 2003 and this is the first one in 10 years. KUCD flipped from Smooth Jazz to Modern AC “STAR 101.9” in 1997. HYATT became the PD in 2001 and completed the musical evolution to Alternative.

« see more Net News