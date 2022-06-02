Los Angeles

LIVE NATION URBAN and JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT will produce the 2022 JUNETEENTH celebration at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL on SUNDAY JUNE 19th. This year marks the 157th anniversary of the Black American Independence Day.

Broadcast partner CNN will showcase the performances on all of its platforms live at 8p (ET). Those scheduled to perform include ANTHONY HAMILTON, BILLY PORTER, DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, JHENÉ AIKO, KILLER MIKE, LUCKY DAYE, MARY MARY, MICHELLE WILLIAMS, MICKEY GUYTON, QUESTLOVE, ROBERT GLASPER, THE ROOTS and THE RE-COLLECTIVE ORCHESTRA (68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra). This will be the first time an all-Black orchestra will perform on stage in the HOLLYWOOD BOWL’s 100-year history.

LIVE NATION URBAN Pres. SHAWN GEE said, “This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at LIVE NATION URBAN. It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity."

