Save The Date

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC will hold its PARTY FOR A CAUSE at NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPHITHEATER on AUGUST 23rd. The benefit for ACM LIFTING LIVES will precede the 15th annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS ceremony on AUGUST 24th at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

Additional details including ticket on-sale, host, performers and general event information will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit acmcountry.com.

