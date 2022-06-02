Kicks Off June 21st

BMI will bring back its MUSIC ROW SUMMER CONCERT SERIES, kicking off JUNE 21st atop its NASHVILLE office on MUSIC ROW.

The series will showcase a variety of MUSIC CITY’s Country artists, including ERNEST, JAKE WORTHINGTON, ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, BRELAND, ASHLAND CRAFT, RAY FULCHER, ELVIE SHANE, TENILLE ARTS, TIERA KENNEDY, CALLISTA CLARK and REYNA ROBERTS.

ERNEST will headline the kickoff show with newcomer WORTHINGTON. The shows will run monthly through OCTOBER.

« see more Net News