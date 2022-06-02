-
Adam Aleman To Overnights At Online Station, The Valley's Most Wanted
by Pete Jones
June 3, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Radio superfan ADAM ALEMAN takes on overnights at the online station, THE VALLEY'S MOST WANTED. The station is run by former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KBFM (WILD 104)/MCALLEN-BROWNSVILLE, TX PD/morning host JOHNNY O.
You can check out the station at www.valleysmostwanted.com and you can touch base with ALEMAN at djadamaleman2121@gmail.com.