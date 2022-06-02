LeBlanc & Regniere

Independent music distribution and marketing company SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has expanded into CANADA. The merger means a strategic partnership with HIGHER REIGN MUSIC DISTRIBUTION, HIGHER REIGN MUSIC GROUP’s recently launched music distribution division. HRMG executives STEEVEN LEBLANC and ANTOINE REGNIERE, each bringing over a decade of industry experience to the table, will be in charge of overseeing SYMPHONIC’s operations in CANADA by leading and building the business and its team. HIGHER REIGN MUSIC GROUP has been operating in the Canadian market for over 12 years as a record company and music publisher, achieving hundreds of millions of streams for their artists.

SYMPHONIC CEO, JORGE BREA said, “I am thrilled that SYMPHONIC is expanding to CANADA with the team from HIGHER REIGN MUSIC DISTRIBUTION joining our family. The territory of CANADA boasts tremendous talent across a wide variety of genres and we’re excited to begin our expansion in the territory where we can super serve key clients and ensure that all artists, managers, labels, and more have access to important and essential tools such as TIKTOK Analytics, Splitting of Royalties, and more.”

LEBLANC said, “SYMPHONIC’s arrival makes this an exciting time for the Canadian market. We’re proud to offer a new alternative for artists, both in CANADA and internationally. CANADA is one of the top 10 markets in the music industry. It’s a buzzing hub with cities like TORONTO and MONTREAL for English and French-speaking artists with successful careers all over the world. We’re very happy that JORGE and SYMPHONIC’s team are trusting us to lead the Canadian territory.”

REGNIERE added, “Merging our distribution division with SYMPHONIC clearly made sense; for us, of course, but most importantly for our clients and partners. Combining both our efforts into developing the best distribution service of them all, leveraging SYMPHONIC’s invaluable technology and unique offerings, for the best of creators and labels alike, made perfect sense.”

