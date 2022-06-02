Kurkjian

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has named JEFF KURKJIAN as the new co-host of the a.m. drive ANDIE SUMMERS SHOW on WXTU/PHILADELPHIA. KURKJIAN replaces DAVE "CRUISE" MADDEN, who departed last month (NET NEWS 5/31).

KURKJIAN has been serving as the co-host of the JEFF & AIMEE IN THE MORNING SHOW on the company’s Country KCYE (102.7 COYOTE COUNTRY)/LAS VEGAS since 2018. His last day in LAS VEGAS is tomorrow (6/3), which will also be the last day in mornings for his co-host, AIMEE THOMAS. A farewell blog post indicates THOMAS will be staying with the company, and in LAS VEGAS, in an unpecified capacity

Prior to joining KCYE, KURKJIAN did mornings at AUDACY Hot AC WQAL (Q104)/CLEVELAND.

“JEFF is a tremendous talent who has an amazing ability to create relatable and entertaining content for the Country format audience,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “I believe he will help us improve the already highly successful ANDIE SUMMERS MORNING SHOW and the XTU brand overall.”

“The opportunity to work with BEASLEY’s legendary WXTU, a station so beloved by our late founder, GEROGE BEASLEY, is a real honor," said KURKJIAN. “I am looking forward to coming home to the East coast while continuing my journey in Country radio with the incredible ANDIE SUMMERS and the entire XTU family.”

“We are excited to have JEFF join the XTU Team,” said VP/Market Manager JOE BELL. “His contributions to KYCE in LAS VEGAS make him the right guy to add another dimension to the ANDIE SUMMERS SHOW. JEFF is a transplanted East coaster, so we’re glad to bring him back home to continue his career.”

KURKJIAN’s first day on WXTU is set for JULY 1st.

