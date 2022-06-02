Shannon

Condolences to the family, friends and former colleagues of LEXINGTON, KY (and formerly NASHVILLE) radio personality KARL SHANNON, who died last night (6/1) at the age of 68, according to multiple local LEXINGTON news reports, citing a FACEBOOK post from SHANNON's son.

SHANNON retired from radio in 2018 following a more than four decade-long career, most recently at CLARITY COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country WLXO/LEXINGTON, where he did mornings for four years (NET NEWS 7/12/18). That station posted a comprehensive tribute here. Following his retirement, SHANNON continued to do voiceover work via his KARL SHANNON PRODUCTIONS. His multi-format career also included stops at WCYO/RICHMOND, KY; WBUL/LEXINGTON; WLXX/LEXINGTON; WAKY/LOUISVILLE; WSM-F/NASHVILLE; and others.

Survivors include his wife, MARIE, sons DAVID and JEREMY and a grandson. Funeral arrangements are pending.

