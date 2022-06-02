Sold

REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS is selling AC KZST/SANTA ROSA, CA and Classic Hits KWVF (102.7 THE WOLF)/GUERNEVILLE, CA to AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP for an undisclosed price including an LMA before closing. The deal has yet to appear in the FCC database.

ASMG Member Mgr. LAWRENCE AMATURO said, “With incredible care, GORDON ZLOT created and developed KZST over 50 years ago and made it THE most listened-to station in SONOMA COUNTY. It remains just that even today. I am beyond thrilled that we can be the next torch-bearer for this great community gift”.

ZLOT said, “This was an agonizing decision, with over a half century of creating and maintaining KZST with rating superiority in SONOMA COUNTY, but in my decision to step-back in pace and work-life, I could not have found a better next-level operator-team than LAWRENCE AMATURO and (ASMG President) MICHAEL O’SHEA. I will still be associated with all the stations, offering engineering and programming consultation, and pulling for them to the next level of success”.

O’SHEA said, “I’m truly in awe of these great stations and the position they occupy in the hearts and ears of SONOMA COUNTY, and the brilliant leadership GORDON and his team have brought them, making radio so vital in the NORTH BAY. I’m humbled at the thought of operating this combined great enterprise”.

In deals making it to the FCC database on THURSDAY, JUST BECAUSE, INC. is selling Classic Hits WGFP-A-W257EH (THE LAKE 940)/WEBSTER, MA to KURT JACKSON's QUINEBAUG VALLEY BROADCASTING, LLC for $75,000.

KAREN JOHNSTON NEAL is selling Silent WVLQ/PORT ST, JOE, FL to GOLD STANDARD BROADCASTING, INC. for $20,000 ($3,000 deposit, $17,000 in a promissory note).

SAN LUIS VALLEY BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Country KYDN and Classic Country KBGV-A-K267BQ/MONTE VISTA, CO and Classic Rock KSLV-F (96.5 THE FOX)/DEL NORTE, CO to BUFFALO BROADCASTING OF COLORADO, LLC for $175,000.

JACKMAN HOLDING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of Spanish Hits KXXP (URBANA 104.5)/WHITE SALMON, WA-PORTLAND, OR to WALLA WALLA UNIVERSITY for $750,000.

DALLAS BROADCASTING, LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk KBDT-A/HIGHLAND PARK-DALLAS, TX to CHARLES KIM's PACIFIC STAR MEDIA LLC for $450,000.

RUBY RADIO CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Hot AC KHIX (MIX 96.7)/CARLIN-ELKO, NV; Country KBGZ (BIG COUNTRY 103.9) and K263BD/SPRING CREEK-ELKO, NV; and Classic Hits KUOL (94.5 KOOL FM), K266AB, and K299AN/ELKO, NV to RICH HUDSON's GLOBAL ONE MEDIA, INC. for $1 million.

DAVIES COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies KBBE (OLDIES 96.7 FM), News-Talk KNGL-A, and K255DK/MCPHERSON, KS to AD ASTRA PER ASPERA BROADCASTING, INC. for $650,000.

TACONITE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Hot AC WMQT (Q107) and Sports WZAM-A (ESPN UP)/ISHPEMING, MI and W227CJ and W295CX/MARQUETTE, MI to KEWEENAW BAY INDIAN COMMUNITY NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBE for $400,000.

KWCL-FM BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies KWCL-F (OLDIES 96.7)/OAK GROVE, LA to HOLLAND BROADCASTING, LLC for $135,000.

And TODD P. ROBINSON's KZLZ, LLC has closed on the sale of Regional Mexican KZLZ (LA PODEROSA)/CASAS ADOBES-TUCSON, AZ to BUSTOS MEDIA HOLDINGS, LLC for $1.4 million.

