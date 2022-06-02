Opening

ADAMS RADIO GROUP Top 40 WHTF (HOT 104.9)/TALLAHASSEE has an opening for a 7p-midnight host, and the cluster has another opening for an Account Executive.

The HOT 104.9 hosting gig is open for applicants with at least three years in a "personality role" in radio, TV, or digital content creation; the station is looking for someone with strong written and verbal communications skills and experience with NEXGEN, COOL EDIT, and ADOBE AUDITION.

The AE position will require being out of the office over half of the time, prospecting and servicing clients. A high school diploma is required and an Associate's or Bachelor's degree is preferred, and a minimum of one year's B2B sales experience is necessary, with broadcast sales experience "beneficial, but not critical."

Find out more about the jobs and apply to OM JASON TAYLOR at JTaylor@argtf.com.

The cluster also includes Adult Hits WXTY (TALLY 99.9), Oldies WQTL (KOOL OLDIES 106.1), and Country WWOF (103.1 THE WOLF).

