Truckee Reggae Fest

KY-MANI MARLEY, THIRD WORLD, WAILING SOULS, SISTER CAROL, BIG MOUNTAIN, ARISE ROOTS and PIPE DOWN are among the acts set to headline second annual, two-day TRUCKEE REGGAE FEST, being held JUNE 24th-25th at the TRUCKEE RIVER OUTDOOR AMPHITHEATER in TRUCKEE, CA.

Dubbed the 2022 SOLSTICE CELEBRATION, the festival highlights include its setting in the TRUCKEE RIVER REGIONAL PARK.

Tickets are on sale here for the event, which is being produced by LATE-NITE PRODUCTIONS.

Other acts on the bill include LUTAN FYAH & THE FYAH SQUAD, and J-RAS & THE HIGHER ELEVATION.

