Yearbook Controversy

SUN BROADCASTING Country WHEL (HELL YEAH! 93.7)/FORT MYERS-NAPLES, FL got some negative local press after it placed an ad in a local high school yearbook featuring photos of people reportedly labeled with sexually suggestive names. Local TV station WBBH (NBC2) ran a report headlined, "Cape high school yearbook is memorable ... for all the wrong reasons," and saying some parents are unhappy with the ad placed in the IDA BAKER HIGH SCHOOL yearbook.

Someone NBC2 identifies as WHEL OM CEPHUS LIST told the TV station, “The intention was not to offend, I cannot speak to the names." A spokesperson for the school said of the ad, "We do not endorse the service nor the views of the organization and apologize to anyone that is offended," and told NBC2 it is reviewing how the ad got approved.

The station, which aims to be provocative, hosted a "Win DOLLY PARTON'S jugs weekend" promotion in mid-MAY, followed by a "Drinkin' & Drivin' Weekend" later that month.

Watch the TV report here.

