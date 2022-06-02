Targeting "Hippies"

Following his acquisition of Country KHST (MY COUNTRY 101.7)/LAMAR/JOPLIN, MO (NET NEWS 7/22/21), owner MICHAEL D. LANDIS has flipped the format to Oldies, according to a report in local news outlet THE GREENFIELD VEDETTE.

OM KEVIN WELCH told the VEDETTE that the new, jockless format is primarily music from the '60s and '70s, and occasionally '50s. "You could kind of say that our target audience is the old hippies in the area,” he said. "We want to give them the hits as well as some of the more obscure songs from the era. We have over 3,500 songs in our library."

WELCH added, “There’s nobody really doing this here. We’re kind of bridging the gap from what you would have heard on the old AM radio stations: a lot of variety. We want to help people hear artists that they haven’t heard in this market, or haven’t heard in years.

“We take our music seriously, but not ourselves," he added. "We just want it to be fun.”

