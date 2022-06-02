Get Close With Kane

MIDWEST Top 40 WNFN (HOT 106.7)/NASHVILLE is giving its listeners the chance to see KANE BROWN in a HOT LOUNGE performance and meet and greet at the new W NASHVILLE later this summer. Starting yesterday (6/2) and continuing through this afternoon, listeners can call and win tickets to the performance.

The singer is currently working on an upcoming album, expected to arrive this year, and recently launched his own branded cereal, KANE KRUNCH, sales of which benefit charities near to his heart.

