June 11th

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE is set to host its fourth year of SATURDAY night CMA FEST performances at ASCEND AMPHITHEATER in downtown NASHVILLE on JUNE 11th. Hosted by artist SHY CARTER, the evening will also feature performers from the label group's roster, including headliner COLE SWINDELL, INGRID ANDRESS, TYLER BRADEN, CARTER and RANDALL KING. Performances are set to begin at 7p (CT).

Fans can purchase standing room only pit access for $53, reserved seating for $39 and lawn passes for $24, taxes and fees included. Purchase tickets here.

