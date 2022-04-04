Saturday, June 4!

You know it's summer when iHEARTRADIO KIIS FM WANGO TANGO rolls around. The event takes place JUNE 4 at DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK in LOS ANGELES.

Hosted by RYAN SEACREST, the event will feature performances from SHAWN MENDES, THE CHAINSMOKERS, CAMILA CABELLO, BECKY G, CHARLIE PUTH, LAUV, 5SOS, TATE MCRAE, LATTO, LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH, GAYLE and EM BEIHOLD plus a special "DIPLO at Dusk" performance from the EDM star.

The event will stream exclusively on The CW app and CWTV.com, and broadcast live for fans on over 94 iHEARTMEDIA stations nationwide beginning at 6pm PT.

