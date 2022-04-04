Saturday

SHAWN MENDES, THE CHAINSMOKERS, CAMILA CABELLO, BECKY G, CHARLIE PUTH, LAUV, 5SOS, TATE MCRAE, LATTO, LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH, GAYLE and EM BEIHOLD are set to perform at iHEARTRADIO Top 40 KIIS-F/LOS ANGELES' WANGO TANGO concert event on SATURDAY (6/4) at DIGNITY HEALTH SPORTS PARK in CARSON, CA.

The show, hosted by RYAN SEACREST, will also feature a special "DIPLO at Dusk" performance from the EDM star.

The event will stream on The CW app and CWTV.com, and broadcast live for fans on over 94 iHEARTMEDIA stations nationwide beginning at 6pm (PT).

« see more Net News