Young Thug (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Hip-hop superstar YOUNG THUG (JEFFERY WILLIAMS) was denied bail by an ATLANTA judge in a RICO case because of fears of witness intimidation. Testimony from KEVIN LILES and others pleaded his case, promising to keep the rapper under house arrest. The story was first reported in BILLBOARD.

JUDGE URAL GLANVILLE said, “I realize that Mr. WILLIAMS is presumed innocent. However, in this particular circumstance there have been significant [claims] about [him[ being a danger to the community.”

“They have stated uniformly that Mr. WILLIAMS is dangerous, they are afraid of him, that if they cross him he will kill them and their family,” prosecutor DON GEARY told the judge. “And they were very clear about that.”

The order means that YOUNG THUG will be imprisoned until his trial, which is currently scheduled for JANUARY 9th, 2023.

Thursday’s hearing came three weeks after prosecutors unveiled an 88-page indictment against YOUNG THUG, GUNNA and 26 others, claiming that the rapper’s “YSL” was not a record label (“YOUNG STONER LIFE”) but code for a violent street gang, “YOUNG SLIME LIFE” that has terrorized ATLANTA. The charges include allegations of murder, carjacking, armed robbery, drug dealing and illegal firearm possession.

300 ENTERTAINMENT CEO/founder KEVIN LILES came to YOUNG THUG's defense, vowing to support him "personally and professionally" since he was certain of his innocence.

“I truly believe, this whole thing, it’s not him,” LILES said. “He’s like a son to me.”

Other testimony on YOUNG THUG's behalf came from MACHINE GUN KELLY7 and former 300 ENTERTAINMENT boss LYOR COHEN.

