Big Al Mack & Aimee Tie The Knot

BIG AL MACK of "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" got married in a small backyard ceremony on WEDNESDAY in DALLAS, TX. The co-host of the YEA NETWORKS show wed his long-time love, AIMEE NEWMAN. Listeners to the show were familiar with their love story as the couple had dated several times over the last 20 years.

Said "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" host J-SI CHAVEZ, “If you’re wondering why BIG AL was married on a WEDNESDAY, we asked the same question initially. He and AIMEE decided to have their nuptials on the same day his parents were married, many years ago. We’re so happy for both of them and were thrilled to be there to see it happen, even though he didn’t invite me on his bachelor party!”

Despite being given THURSDAY off, the show still called to wake up BIG AL or a comment on-air, where he said, “It was great to have everyone there on our special day! I really, really appreciate it.”

