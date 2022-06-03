Rome

CBS SPORTS RADIO's syndicated JIM ROME has returned to the SAN DIEGO dial in the noon-3p (PT) slot at BILL HAGEN's Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTIER 1090).

ROME, after college radio and a stint at KTMS-A/SANTA BARBARA, began "The Jungle" (and the original "Scrub SATURDAY") at the old XETRA-A (XTRA SPORTS 690)/SAN DIEGO in 1990. The show aired for several years on the earlier "MIGHTY 1090" incarnation of XEPRS.

