XEPRS (The Mightier 1090)/San Diego Adds Jim Rome
by Perry Michael Simon
June 3, 2022 at 5:42 AM (PT)
CBS SPORTS RADIO's syndicated JIM ROME has returned to the SAN DIEGO dial in the noon-3p (PT) slot at BILL HAGEN's Sports XEPRS-A (THE MIGHTIER 1090).
ROME, after college radio and a stint at KTMS-A/SANTA BARBARA, began "The Jungle" (and the original "Scrub SATURDAY") at the old XETRA-A (XTRA SPORTS 690)/SAN DIEGO in 1990. The show aired for several years on the earlier "MIGHTY 1090" incarnation of XEPRS.