Chandra Thomas Whitfield

Former IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE reporter and podcast host CHANDRA THOMAS WHITFIELD has joined COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO as co-host with RYAN WARNER and producer of the daily "COLORADO MATTERS" show.

“Adding a journalist as experienced and skilled as CHANDRA will be a huge benefit for COLORADO MATTERS and its audience,” said CPR NEWS Executive Editor KEVIN DALE. “She has lived here for a number of years and her knowledge of our local communities and issues will enhance our coverage in so many ways.”

“After many years covering the nation, I am excited about this amazing new opportunity to hone in on the issues and people that matter most in the ROCKY MOUNTAIN state,” added WHITFIELD. “COLORADO has been my family’s home for a decade now and I am excited to bring my unique perspective to the COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO audience. I look forward to exploring this amazing state with fresh eyes together!”

