Coming Next Week

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE LIVE AT ACME FEED & SEED will take place JUNE 9-12 in downtown NASHVILLE as part of CMA FEST. The event, starting at noon (CT) each day with doors opening at 11:30a (CT), will include performances, meet & greets, karaoke and special guests.

Among the festivities, ELLE KING will take part in a Q&A, NIKO MOON’s "Coastin’" EP will get a release party, RESTLESS ROAD will participate in a beer pong tournament, and performances by SONY artists NATE SMITH, SEAFORTH, ADAM DOLEAC, WILLIE JONES, KAMERON MARLOWE, DREW GREEN, TYLER BOOTH, KAT & ALEX, RACHEL WAMMACK and KARLEY SCOTT COLLINS will be featured, along with a wine tasting and meet & greet with influencer KATELYN BROWN, wife of KANE BROWN.

The event will be livestreamed on SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK accounts.

