LaBelle (Photo: Whitney Thomas)

PATTI LABELLE will receive a Leadership Award from the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION at the CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS in WASHINGTON on JUNE 7th. LABELLE will join the previously-announced JOSÉ ANDRÉS as a recipient of this year's Leadership Awards.

“PATTI LABELLE has entertained countless audiences with her music, on the screen and on the stage,” said NABLF President MICHELLE DUKE. “Her exquisite talents are equaled by her generous heart and decades of support for philanthropic causes. NABLF and AMERICA’s broadcasters are excited to celebrate her lifelong commitment to good works and community service.”

« see more Net News