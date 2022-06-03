Remember When

College and high school radio was once a popular activity among students and a valuable training ground for future radio industry leaders. While there are still student-run stations, it's not what it used to be, and in this week's "THE LETTER" column, ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON looks at the demise of student radio and the effect it had on the radio industry in general, what could have been, and what could still be.

Read this week's column by clicking here.

« see more Net News