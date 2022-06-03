London (Photo: Bridger Scott)

GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS VP/Business & Legal Affairs KATE LONDON is joining AUDIO UP as Head of Music Legal & Business Affairs.

LONDON, a former VP at INTERSCOPE RECORDS and in-house counsel at WARNER RECORDS, said, “Joining AUDIO UP is a perfect fit, allowing me to bring extensive experience in the music industry to a spirited and compelling creative team. Together we will continue to push boundaries, creating novel and captivating content.”

“We are truly fortunate to have KATE join AUDIO UP as we embark on the next phase of our business,” said CEO JARED GUTSTADT. “Not only is she one of the most dynamic media executives I’ve encountered, but her knowledge of the music space and ability to creatively approach the business is unparalleled. Working closely with our President of Music, PJ BLOOM, KATE will provide guidance and steer our ambitious deal making as we build out our music vertical and become a true 360 media brand.”

