Added To Lineup

CMA FEST has added BROTHERS OSBORNE, OLD DOMINION, DEANA CARTER, SARA EVANS, EVERETTE, RANDY HOUSER, ANGIE K, KYLIE MORGAN, SHENANDOAH, PRISCILLA BLOCK, MADELINE EDWARDS, KAT + ALEX, MADDIE & TAE, FRANK RAY, LILY ROSE, DYLAN SCOTT and BRITTNEY SPENCER to this year’s lineup.

The artists will perform at various locations throughout downtown NASHVILLE, during the four-day event, set for JUNE 9th – 12th. ALAN JACKSON, previously announced as a performer this year, is no longer on the schedule. New additions BROTHERS OSBORNE and OLD DOMINION are scheduled to play the main stage at NISSAN STADIUM.

Find tickets to CMA FEST here.

