Fee Hike Proposed

The FCC has released its proposed table of regulatory fees for fiscal year 2022, and the increase has already drawn the wrath of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB), which termed the rate hike "staggering."

The Commission, charged by CONGRESS with raising $381,950,000 in regulatory fees for the year, is looking for a 13% increase in radio fees, ranging from $690 for AM construction permit applications to $23,385 for FM Class B, C, C0, C1, and C2 stations in markets with populations over six million.

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT issued a statement criticizing the proposed table of fees, saying, “The FCC’s regulatory fee proposal subjects local radio broadcasters to a staggering 13% fee increase from last fiscal year. Unfortunately, the Commission continues to unlawfully require broadcasters to subsidize the Commission’s broadband activities. For these local stations that are still recovering from the pandemic and face unique economic challenges in today’s media landscape, such an unjustified increase is devastating and risks undermining the unique locally-focused service that our communities rely upon. NAB stands ready and willing to work with the Commission to ensure a fair and lawful payment regime.”

Comments on the proposed rates are due at the Commission by JULY 5th, with replies due on JULY 18th.

