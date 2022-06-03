Caserta

Music entertainment company SOUNDCLOUD has named Jennifer CASERTA as the new Head of People for the company. In her executive role, she will be responsible for developing and executing the human resources strategy to support the overall business and direction of the organization. In her role overseeing the People and Workplace team, she will promote strategic people practices, leadership and development, oversee internal communications and manage employee branding for hundreds of global employees at SOUNDCLOUD. CASERTA will report directly to CFO and COO, DREW WILSON with a dotted line to CEO MICHAEL WEISSMAN.

CASERTA previously spent time at AMC NETWORKS where, as Chief Transformation and People Officer, she helped drive the pivot of the company through organizational design, culture and key stakeholder changes. Prior to that, she spearheaded the evolution of AMC NETWORKS’ IFC TV as their Pres. and GM, reimagining the network’s identity into a fully advertiser-supported comedy destination. She also served as EVP and GM/FUSE, where she grew the audience and transformed the network’s music and youth oriented programming.

WILSON said, “JENNIFER’s vast experience in business and cultural transformation will be a key component in her role as SOUNDCLOUD’s Head of People, and the entire team is thrilled to have her onboard to help foster our company culture. She has a proven track record for revitalizing employee relations and enriching workplaces, making her an important addition as we continue to hire and cultivate incredible talent around the world.”

CASERTA added, "It's an exciting time to be at SOUNDCLOUD and I look forward to evolving the company's people practices as part of this next chapter. I am grateful for this opportunity and am thrilled to work alongside the executive team and with a passionate and engaged workforce who are leading the future of music.”





