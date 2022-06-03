Musburger (Photo: VSiN)

BRENT MUSBURGER has announced via a tweet that he is leaving the post of radio play-by-play voice of the LAS VEGAS RAIDERS.

MUSBURGER, 83, the veteran sportscaster formerly with CBS and ESPN and more recently with VSiN, joined the RAIDERS, then in OAKLAND, in 2018; he wrote, "Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner LINCOLN KENNEDY and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear MIKE TROUT might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know!"

