The Happy Couple

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE Dir./Southwest Regional Promotion KAILEEN MANGAN on her engagement to WILL SMITH (no, not THAT WILL SMITH). The proposal happened o the beach in SANTA BARBARA, CA.

MANGAN shared photos of the big moment on FACEBOOK, writing, "I’m gonna love you for a long time. Can’t wait to do everything with you, WILL. ❤️💍" SMITH captioned them, "Hold on tight, we’re shifting into fiancé mode."

Congratulate her here.

