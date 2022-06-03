-
MCA Nashville's Kaileen Mangan Is Engaged
by Phyllis Stark
June 3, 2022 at 12:18 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE Dir./Southwest Regional Promotion KAILEEN MANGAN on her engagement to WILL SMITH (no, not THAT WILL SMITH). The proposal happened o the beach in SANTA BARBARA, CA.
MANGAN shared photos of the big moment on FACEBOOK, writing, "I’m gonna love you for a long time. Can’t wait to do everything with you, WILL. ❤️💍" SMITH captioned them, "Hold on tight, we’re shifting into fiancé mode."
