AUDACY/SACRAMENTO Regional Brand Mgr. MICHAEL BUHRMAN has announced that he is stepping down from his position. BUHRMAN serves as Brand Manager for Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO, Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END)/SACRAMENTO. BUHRMAN remains with AUDACY/SACRAMENTO as the company transitions into new facilities.

BUHRMAN came to SACRAMENTO nearly four years ago as Brand Manager of KSFM and later took on responsibilities for programming KUDL. BUHRMAN had spent 17 years at KQKS rising from street team to Interim PD. BURHMAN was also Brand Mgr. of KQKS HD-2 (COMEDY 103.1)/DENVER.

In a FACEBOOK post, BUHRMAN explained, "Sometimes the hardest decisions that hurt the most are still the best decisions. Almost 4 years ago to the day, I made THE toughest decision of my life as I left my home of DENVER and drove to SACRAMENTO for what became 4 of the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life."

BUHRMAN went on to say on FACEBOOK, "4 years later...and as my career hits drinking age of 21 years this week from AUDACY/ENTERCOM/LINCOLN FINANCIAL MEDIA/JEFFERSON PILOT COMMUNICATIONS, I made the 2nd hardest decision of my life and I have submitted my letter of resignation earlier this week from AUDACY as Regional Brand Manager."

BUHRMAN also commented, "It has been quite a ride over these last 21 years! Being able to be a part of such amazing brands both here in SACRAMENTO and DENVER has been fulfilling in ways I cannot put into words. And to work with such amazing leadership over the years, such as STACEY KAUFFMAN, JOE CALGARO, VINCE RICHARDS, JOHN E KAGE, CAT COLLINS, JOHN FULLUM, and BOB CALL, just to name a few. And so much respect for all of the air staff I've been blessed to work with. I'm looking forward to my next chapter in my life, this is definitely not a good-bye!"

