MUSIC CHOICE Manager, Programming GABBY CANELLA is moving on from her programming position after nine years due to a company reorganization and restructure. There's no word on who will now oversee the Rock channels she programmed.

CANELLA's nine year run started as an assistant and she worked her way up to Programming Manager, which included her overseeing the programming of the entire Rock audio and video channel cluster at MUSIC CHOICE, including Active Rock, Metal, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, and everything in between (13 channels total). She also oversaw holiday programming on the "Sounds of the Seasons" channel, and most recently helped to build and launch four new channels on the MUSIC CHOICE app: ‘60s Classic Rock, ‘70s Classic Rock, ‘90s Rock, and Rock Workout.

CANELLA is actively looking for a new opportunity and can be reached at (732) 372-1751 or gabby.canella@gmail.com.

