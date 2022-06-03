Randy Marsh

ALL ACCESS has learned of the passing of radio industry vet RANDY MARSH, who passed away on the evening of WEDNESDAY JUNE 1st at the age of 67. The news was posted on several family members' social media accounts, including his brother BARRY GRANT MARSH and niece NICOLE BRAUCHLER. No cause of death was given.

RANDY did afternoon drive at what was COX RADIO's AC WFOX (FOX 97)/ATLANTA in 1985-89, and then Oldies 1989-2003 (Now Classic Rock WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER). He was actually the jock who was on-air at the last hours of an oldies weekend, after which the station flipped to “All Oldies” in JANUARY 1989. RANDY wrapped up an all request weekend on a MONDAY, and at 5 o’clock, made the announcement about the flip making him the first jock on the air on the new format.

RANDY's niece BRAUCHLER said in her post, " He was very close and dear to me. Anytime I had to write something important for a job or presentation, he was the one I would call for advice. He was a human music catalog and could recall ANY song name, the artist who did it, the year it was released (sometimes the month as well), and in some cases, the record label that produced it! He would come over for dinner and we would say “Hey Randy, who does this song?” And he would instantly rattle off all the info about it.

"He was a radio DJ and had a golden voice, much like my grandfather, and many of you probably heard it on the radio, never knowing he was my uncle, but feeling happier for hearing him. Because that’s the effect he had.

"As a kid, he took me to ATLANTA BRAVES games and SHOWBIZ PIZZA. We had great fun on DISNEY trips and family CHRISTMASES. We laughed at tons of inside jokes and held regular pun battles. He was the king of dad jokes.

"He scored me tickets to some great concerts, and wished me happy birthday on his radio shows. He loved music so much, all genres, anything from BUDDY HOLLY to OUTKAST, country, jazz, R&B, Motown, Pop, Rock, Bluegrass, Reggae, anything, you name it.

"He was very much a kind fatherly figure in my life and I was blessed enough to host what would be for him his last CHRISTMAS and EASTER. My daughters adored him, and he always made time for us. Anytime I would call, he would always make time to talk. I wish I could call him again."

Information on a celebration of life for RANDY will be released when finalized.

