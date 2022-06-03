Sherman & Tingle

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO Morning Drive hosts BRIAN SHERMAN and STEVE TINGLE (SHERMAN & TINGLE SHOW) shaved each other’s heads in support of SHERMAN’s wife KATIE and anyone fighting breast cancer. KATIE has been documenting her cancer journey at KatieShermanSpeaks.com, encouraging women to get their annual mammograms under the title "Laughing Encouraged, Tears Allowed."

“I can’t say I know what my wife is going through,” said SHERMAN. "All I can do is be there for her. She has an amazing positive outlook and her natural personality is to have fun with whatever is being thrown at her. Before she started losing her hair, she actually chopped it so she could donate it to HairWeShare.org. Now she’s asked our sons to shave her head, but to have fun with it. She wants to take pictures of whatever designs they want to make. I know a mohawk will be in there, before they shave it all. So, in honor of her having fun with shaving her head, TINGLE and I wanted to do the same. We went with a stylish Dr. PHIL hairstyle!”

WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS also shaved his head to honor his mother, who he lost to Breast Cancer when he was a teenager. By shaving their heads, SHERMAN & TINGLE hope to become visible reminders to everyone they encounter, and to encourage women to make mammogram appointments. For more information on cancer screening and services, visit www.cancer.org.

SHERMAN, HASTINGS & TINGLE sans Hair

