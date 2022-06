April '22 Ratings

EASTLAN RATINGS has released APRIL '22 books for the following markets: ANCHORAGE, BEND (CENTRAL OREGON), BILLINGS, CHARLESTON, DECATUR, ELKHART, FREDERICKSBURG, FORT WAYNE, HOT SPRINGS, JOHNSON CITY/ KINGSPORT/BRISTOL, JOPLIN/PITTSBURG, KALISPELL, LAFAYETTE, LASALLE/PERU, LAUREL/HATTIESBURG, SOUTH BEND, SAN LUIS OBISPO, SANTA ROSA and TWIN FALLS.

Find the 12+ results posted in our EASTLAN RATINGS section.

